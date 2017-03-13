Episcopal Church of Sudan and S Sudan to separate in July

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan will become a separate entity from the Sudan by the end of July this year, the Anglican Church has announced.

The Anglican Primate in Sudan and South Sudan, Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul, has been overseeing the pastoral activities of the Episcopal Church in both countries since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

In a statement, the communion says the work was challenging for the incumbent Archbishop.

Dr. Deng Bull confirmed the move to Eye Radio over the weekend, saying it was approved by the Canterbury, the communion’s headquarters in England.

“What they call Anglican Consultative Council now approved for the Sudan to become a separate entity from South Sudan,” Dr Deng said.

“They approved it because we sent to them a request long time ago. It took them almost two years now to approve it.”

Once created in July, the Episcopal Church in South Sudan will be an independent province.

Up to now, the headquarters of the Anglican Church in Sudan and South Sudan is based in Juba.