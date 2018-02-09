Emeritus Bishop Paride Taban wins Freedom of Worship Award

The Retired bishop of Torit, Paride Taban, has won the 2018 Freedom of Worship Award, by the Netherlands’ Roosevelt Foundation.

The award to be presented to him in May, is one of the Four Freedoms recognition presented every year by the Foundation.

They include freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

It is in acknowledgement of the peace village the 82-year-old founded as the visible embodiment of his peacemaking efforts.

According to the Roosevelt Foundation, the peace village enabled young people and community leaders learn how to live peacefully together and acquire skills on how to resolve conflict.

The Netherlands Foundation said the bishop’s “great wisdom and deep respect for different religions and cultures have enabled him to forge emotional bonds between otherwise battling groups”.

In 2016, Rt Bishop Taban, won Canterbury’s Hubert Walter Award for his role in promoting peace and reconciliation among South Sudanese.

Before that, he also won a UN peace award in 2013 for establishing the peace village.

This latest award joins Bishop Taban with distinguished Americans and world citizens of the time in the same award.

They include Presidents Truman, Jimmy Carter, and Clinton; Princess Juliana of the Netherlands; late Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu of South Africa, among others.