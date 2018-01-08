Emeritus Bishop of Malakal described as great person

The death of retired bishop of the Catholic Arch Diocese of Malakal, Vincent Mojwok Nyiker, is sad news to the people of South Sudan, according to Malakal Arch Diocese apostolic administrator.

Late Rt. Bishop Mojwok died on Friday at Al-Saha Hospital in the Sudanese capital Khartoum where he was receiving treatment.

The cause of his death has not been declared.

“It was sad news for the Catholic Church in the diocese of Malakal and the entire catholic diocese in South Sudan,” said Roko Taban, the Malakal Arch Diocese apostolic administrator.

“As human beings we feel so sad especially if someone leaves us behind in the world especially great person like Vincent Mojwok.”

Late Rt. Bishop Mojwok was born in 1933 in the former Upper Nile State.

He was ordained as a priest in 1963 and appointed as the Bishop of Malakal by Pope John Paul ll in 1979.

The late retired in 2009 at the age of 75 and died at 85 in Khartoum, Sudan.