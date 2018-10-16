Embracing peace will reclaim S. Sudan’s image-Justice Minister Wanawila

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has said ending violence is the only way to redeem the image of South Sudan.

According to Justice Wanawila, the whole world supported the secession of South Sudan, with Sudan being the first country to recognize the independence on 8 July 2011, 1 day prior to independence.

Over 25 countries had recognized the country on 9 July, including major world powers such as the United States, Britain, Russia, and China.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Monday after MPs ratified the new peace deal in Juba, Justice Paulino Wanawilla, reminisced the enormous support from the international community.

“After our independence, our recognition when you go outside, you are a darling. We were approved by the whole world – 193 countries and that was the source of our pride.”

However, following the outbreak of the conflict just 2 years after independence, many governments disapproved of the government, notably the United States which recently described the Kiir administration as “an unfit partner”.

“Now we don’t know the number of countries that approved of us or sympathize with us. So for anybody who cares for this country, it is a curse. We have to think twice.”

Justice Wanawila cautioned the leaders against fueling violence:

“I think we all have to come to the fact that things should be done through the ballot, not through the bullet because the victims of the bullet are mostly our fathers, our grandfathers, our mothers, our grandmothers, and our children.”

The international community has often accused the leaders of prolonging the 5-year conflict which has reportedly caused nearly 400,000 deaths and using it to siphon millions of dollars.