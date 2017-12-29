Eleven arrested in connections to Bor South clashes

Jonglei state police say they are pursuing more suspects of Bor South clashes after arresting 11 people accused of instigating and participating in last week’s violence.

Those in police custody are accused by the state government for inciting violence, while others for taking an active role in the clashes.

Last week, close to twenty people were killed in Abii area, reportedly over the naming of a place.

The two sections fought over one group allegedly wanting to name the place as Anueet, while the other wants to maintain it as Panweel.

Jonglei state government had promised to arrest and punish all ringleaders -whether young or old.

Major General Chol Atem, the state Police Commissioner, said this morning that investigations are still ongoing before the suspects are presented before a judge.

He said this is the first step in addressing the violence in Bor South.

“Of course not everybody has been arrested, but people who likely to might have link with the conflict are the ones subjected and now they are under police custody here in Bor town,” Maj. Gen. Atem said.

“We are still searching. Some people are on the run; others who are feeling guilty have hidden themselves. Some are in ‘Toch’ [island] in the swampy areas and others are outside here.”

Bor South County Commissioner, Deng Mabior earlier said eighteen people were also wounded in the clashes.

Hundreds have been displaced.