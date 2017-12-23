Electricity reaches quarter of Juba residents

The Ministry of Electricity and Dams says some residents of Juba will receive electricity supply for four days starting today.

In October, the Minister of Electricity said four engines for supplying power were mounted and ready to supply electricity to the town residents.

The minister told Eye Radio that a new power station constructed by a Chinese company has the capacity to supply 20 megawatts for Juba.

He promised that the supply would begin before Christmas.

Addressing the press this morning, Dr. Dhieu Mathok said some areas will receive electricity until Tuesday next week.

He said after that, they will cut off the supply in order to continue with connections to the rest of the city.

“All though every house will not get power; there are certain lines which will get the power. Basically, we are talking of feeder B, which is covering Juba market, Hai Amarat, the government Ministries headquarters, and most areas along the road up to the parliament,” Dr. Dhieu said.

“The whole town which was covered by electricity is going to be operated. The important issue is that we are operating for four days.”

Dr. Dhieu says maintenance work will resume immediately after the 26th of December.