Elders call on Jonglei and Terekeka to urgently address existing tension

The elders of the two communities in Terekeka and Jonglei have called on their governors to move to Gemeiza County to ensure a free movement of people and goods on the road between Juba and Bor.

The meeting in Juba on Tuesday was to discuss conflicts between youth from the two sides after attacks in Gemeiza on passenger buses heading to Bor this month.

It was co-chaired by the Presidential Advisor, Clement Wani Konga, and Jonglei Member of the Transitional National Assembly, Deng Dau Deng.

The Civil Division of the UN mission in the country also attended the meeting.

In a joint appeal, the elders called for the intervention of the national government to investigate the root cause of the conflict in Gemeiza.

They condemned the violence and called for the withdrawal of youths from areas they have occupied in order for the humanitarian assistance to reach those displaced by the conflict.