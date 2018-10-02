El- Dirdiri urges UNSC to double regional protection force

The Sudanese minister of foreign affairs has urged the U.N. Security Council to quickly approve doubling of the regional protection force to monitor the peace accord in South Sudan.

Speaking during the final session of the General Assembly’s ministerial meeting in New York on Monday, El- Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said Sudan hopes that, rival leaders in South Sudan will “give peace a chance.”

The warring parties signed a revitalized peace agreement in Addis Ababa- Ethiopia last month, to end the almost five-year conflict in the Country.

Minister El-Dirdiri told the meeting that, regional leaders have called for the regional protection force in South Sudan to be doubled from 4,000 to 8,000 soldiers with Sudan, Uganda, Djibouti, and Somalia contributing troops.

He also cited what he described as “a real change in relations” between Sudan and South Sudan, including the possibility of resolving the Abyei border dispute and conflicts in the Sudanese states of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.