At least eighteen abducted in Yie River State

At least eighteen people have been abducted along Yei-Kaya road in Yei River State after their vehicles fell into separate ambushes.

According Yei River State Information Minister, Alfred Kenneth, on 20th of this month nine people travelling from to Kaya from Yei on two private vehicles were abducted when they came under attack by an armed group.

“And also yesterday [Sunday] at around 9:00AM they ambushed a civilian vehicle in Yari – Mugo County.”

Mr. Kenneth said four people were wounded by the group he alleged are forces loyal to Thomas Cirilo.

“We condemned this act in the strongest term possible and we call upon NAS’s Cirilo faction to respect the cession of hostilities and protection of civilians agreement that they are signatory to it.”

Efforts to get NAS leadership for a comment were not successful.

However, during the recent meeting in the Ethiopian Capital, ddis-Ababa recently, Thomas told the IGAD special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais he was ready to respect the cessation of hostilities agreement.