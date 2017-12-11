Egyptian soldiers arrive in Juba to train SPLA

A group of Egyptian soldiers has arrived in Juba to offer training the SPLA training on self-sufficiency.

The delegation is composed of four major generals and one civil engineer from the Egypt’s National Service Projects Organization.

According to the Director-General for military economic corporation in the ministry of defense, the training targets areas of agriculture, animal resources, mining and industries.

“This is a very golden chance for our people and our army and particularly the branch of military economic corporation,” Dr Dau Alier told the media upon the arrival of the military delegation at the Juba International Airport on Monday.

The period when the training will start is not clear; however, Dr Alier said a number of agreements will be signed by the two countries before the actual process begins.

“We will take them through program that we have planned for them, and then from there we will have a final day for what we have agreed,” he said.

Egypt has been supporting South Sudan in many fields ranging from agriculture, water, health among others.