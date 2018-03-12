Egyptian FM arrives in Juba

The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Juba this morning to hold bilateral talks with President Salva Kiir.

According to the Egyptian media, the visit of Sameh Shoukry is aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation and discuss a number of regional matters.

Eye Radio Reporter Obaj Okuj, who is covering the visit, says Kiir met the Egyptian diplomat at the presidential palace.

He said Minister Shoukry is also expected to meet the National Dialogue Steering Committee.

The Egyptian FM will then proceed to Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where he will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.