Egypt to send fistula specialists to S. Sudan

A team of medical doctors from Egypt will soon arrive in South Sudan to offer free medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital, according to the ambassador to the country.

Ambassador Ahmed Baha-Aldin says part of these medical doctors will be running fistula operations at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

“Egypt is going to send Egyptian medical caravan to the Juba Hospital, in Fistula and Osteomyology,” he said during the celebration of Egypt National Day in Juba on Tuesday.

According to South Sudan health officials, fistula remains a leading health problem among women in South Sudan, with over 60,000 women suffering the condition.

The Egyptian diplomat added that the medical team will inaugurate the Egyptian Dialysis Center in Juba in order to enhance the healthcare sector in the country:

“On the other hand, we will inaugurate the Egyptian dialysis Center in Juba Hospital run by Egyptian medical team.”

Egypt has been engaging with South Sudan in various areas of cooperation such as education, health, agriculture and the military.

Other bilateral ties has been focusing on areas of capacity building and enhancing the cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

In March, the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister signed an MoU with his South Sudanese counterpart to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.