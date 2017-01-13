Egypt offers more scholarships to S Sudanese

The Egyptian government has doubled scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese, according to South Sudan ambassador in Cairo.

Amb Anthony Louis Kon says the number of available opportunities for undergraduates has been increased from 250 to 500 every year.

Amb Kon says another 200 places are for the vocational training, and 150 for post graduate studies.

“We have signed an agreement to increase the scholarship for South Sudanese students in Egyptian universities,” he told Eye Radio Friday.

Mr Kon said that the number of South Sudanese under scholarship would increase to 1,500 over the next few years.

There are already 6,000 South Sudanese students in Egyptian universities and other institutions of higher learning on both private and government scholarships.