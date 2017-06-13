Egypt donates more food items to South Sudan

The Egyptian government has delivered a new consignment of humanitarian assistance to be distributed to people affected by the conflict in South Sudan.

A plane carrying 12 tons of food items landed in Juba on Monday.

The Egypt’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs said nine more planes carrying similar aid, including nonfood items will arrived Juba on a date he did not specify.

Ahmed Fadel said, other than aid delivery, the Egyptian government is engaging the government of South Sudan on ways it can help support peace initiatives.

He said Egypt’s intentions is to see an end to armed conflicts in South Sudan.

“I seize this opportunity to reaffirm Egypt’s support for the National Dialogue process, which has been launched recently by President Salva Kiir,” he said.

Mr. Fadel said an inclusive dialogue, of all stakeholders, will guarantee stability for South Sudan.

“Egypt sees this dialogue as an opportunity for all stakeholders to abandon violence and resort to political means in solving their difference and grievances. This dialogue should be inclusive and open to all political and tribal affiliations,” Fadel said.