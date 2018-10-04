Education Ministry warns against sale of donated school materials

The National Ministry of General Education and Instruction has warned the public against illegal sale of donated school materials in the country.

This comes after the ministry learnt that some materials which are meant to be given to learners ended up in the markets.

The materials include school bags, exercise books and textbooks which were donated by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

Some textbooks labeled “This book is the property of The Ministry of General Education and Instruction: THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR SALE” and school bags and exercise books labeled “UNICEF” are sold in open markets, according a statement by the ministry.

“Anyone found selling such materials should be arrested and legal action taken against him/her in accordance with the laws of South Sudan,” the statement added.

During the South Sudan conflict, school materials donated by aid groups were abused and misappropriated.

In 2014, the UN Children’s agency complained that its educational material such as backpacks were being used by organized forces.

This came after pictures of soldiers putting on UNICEF donated schoolbags went viral.

UNICEF said a large amount of its supplies — along with humanitarian supplies from other organizations as well as stores from schools and hospitals — were looted in many locations during the conflict in South Sudan.

South Sudan and China signed a deal to print 1.3 million primary and secondary school textbooks in 2016.

Recently, the Ministry of General Education said it has received over a million textbooks from China to be distributed to Primary 1 pupils in all states.

The textbooks – which were received – include three subjects, namely: Science, English and Mathematics.