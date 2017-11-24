Education ministry gets funds for PLE

The ministry of general education has announced that Primary Eight examinations, that were previously postponed, will now commence on 11 December.

Earlier this month, the minister of general education said the PLE examinations may not take place as slated – that is from 5 – 8 December due to lack of funds.

This caused public outcry, with some members of public questioning how and why the government would fail to conduct the national exercise.

“As per the communication of the minister, PLE will be done on December 11. So that is an extension for another one week from an earlier date that was set,” Michael Lopuke, undersecretary, told Eye Radio Friday.

He said 10 million Pounds has been released by the ministry of finance for both printing and disbursement of the examinations materials.

“It was also communicated that we have received about 10 million pounds from the ministry of finance.”

The total number of registered candidates is not clear.