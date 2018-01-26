New ECSS Primate warned of external interference

A group of Episcopal Church leaders is urging the newly-elected archbishop not to be what they called “remote controlled”.

The religious men – led by Abraham Yel Nhial of the Diocese of Aweil – who lost the seat to Justin Badi, claim that the outgoing archbishop – Dr. Daniel Deng Bul – interfered in the election.

Such involvement, they say, should not recur.

“We want to see a church that follows the constitution; we want see the consecrations of bishops that are now suspended. The Church is actually spoilt,” said Bishop Paul Yogusuk of Central Equatoria Internal province.

“This raises concern that the elected Archbishop and primate is going to be remote controlled. That is why we have come here to tell him: ‘You should now follow the constitution’.”

In response, Archbishop-elect Justin Badi said the assumptions are baseless.

“The structure of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, once a person is retired; he does not have any say on what is going on,” he said.

“Those who will be working with me are the internal archbishops, the standing committee and the provincial synod. That’s where decisions will be made.”

Archbishop Justin Badi was elected last week.