ECSS Bishop of Rajaf Diocese retires

Bishop Enock Tombe of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has announced his retirement as Bishop of Rajaf Diocese, a position he held for 8 years.

Speaking during a church service at Rajaf Cathedral yesterday, Bishop Tombe said his term has ended after reaching 65 years.

As required by the ECSS constitution, his successor will be elected 90 days form his retirement.

“The law says within 90 days, Central Equatoria internal province will call on the Electoral College to elect my successor,” said Bishop Tombe.

Bishop Enock Tombe went on to call upon South Sudanese to work for peace in the country.

“I think we should continue to work for peace through this high level Revitalization of IGAD as well as a National Dialogue and any other peace efforts,” he said.

“I am appealing to our people to begin to address the problem as people who caused the problem because nobody from outside can solve it if we aren’t willing.”

Bishop Tombe officially retired on the 9th of January as the second Bishop of the Diocese of Rajaf after replacing the late Bishop Michael Sokiri Lugor.

He has also been representing the religious group in the South Sudan peace process.