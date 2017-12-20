Economic crisis slows transfer windows

The deputy chairman of Juba local football association said the economic situation has affected the transfer window.

The transfer window of this season is very low compared to the previous seasons, said Ustaz Sate.

6 clubs out of 12 in the first division so far entered to market in search of new players.

Speaking on phone Ustaz Sate said“this economic situation is really affecting us this year; we only have six clubs that have entered the market so far. The prices for players have gone high that some of the clubs can’t afford”.

Sate saID the lowest amount a club can pay for a third division player deal is at least 100,000 SSP which is the most expensive compared to previous prices.

Meanwhile, Gudele FC signed Julius Okouth known to funs as Peter Cheik and others players