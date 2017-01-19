Economic crisis affects S Sudanese students in Kenya

More than 400 South Sudanese students in different Kenyan universities have dropped out due to the economic crisis, the students’ representative has said.

The Chairperson of the South Sudanese Students’ Association, Aliandro Lotok, says most of their parents are not able to pay their schools fees and accommodation due to the devaluation of the pound.

“Most of them have decided to go to refugee camps in Kakuma and Dadaab,” Lotok told Eye Radio.

He said some of those who dropped out were in their final academic year.

There are 9,000 South Sudanese students in various universities in Kenya. Some were from refugee camps.