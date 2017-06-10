The East African Justice Court puts an injunction on S. Sudanese MPs, over a court case

A South Sudanese lawyer says the East African Court of Justice has scheduled a hearing on his petition to stop South Sudan representatives from being sworn in.

Santino Wani says South Sudan did not use the EAC regulation which stipulates that MPs representing their countries are elected democratically.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Wani says the nine MPs appointed months ago were supposed to be sworn in early this month, but the regional court has barred them from taking oath following his request.

“The speaker of EAC Legislative Assembly has been notified that there is a case again the government (South Sudan) and these people (MPs) shouldn’t be sworn in. and then the secretary general of the EAC has been notified with the copy of the order,” Wani said.

When asked after the regular Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei has confirmed that the issue is before the court.

He says the government cannot discuss it now.

“How do you discuss issues in the court, these are issues the court has seized. These are issues that are on the court and we don’t discuss issues that are before courts,” Makuei said.

Mr. Wani says the hearing will take place next week on Thursday in Arusha, Tanzania.