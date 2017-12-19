EALA speaker election delayed

The East African Legislative Assembly MPs were sworn-in on Monday with the election of the speaker adjourned after some members boycotted the sitting.

The MPs took oath of allegiance presided over by the Clerk to the Assembly, Kenneth Madete.

According to regional bloc information office, lack of quorum, occasioned by the absence of Members from Tanzania and Burundi as the process of electing the Speaker got underway, compelled the Clerk to call off the sitting.

Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure of the House, requires that “the whole House shall be half of the elected Members and such quorum shall be composed of at least one third of the elected Members from each Partner State”.

South Sudan is a partner state, after its members travelled there last week.

The race for the speakership is contested by Martin Ngoga of Rwanda, Leontine Nzeyimana of Burundi and Adam Kimbisa of Tanzania.

However, Tanzania and Burundi already has members serving in the executive of the house.

Some MPs say electing a speaker from Tanzania or Burundi would amount to a conflict of interest.

“The role of the assembly is to oversee the executive. So when you have a speaker from the same country and the secretary general from the same country, there would be issues of conflict of interest,” one of the MPs said.

The Assembly adjourned until Tuesday without the much-anticipated election of the speaker.

“In reference to all these and the discussion that have been on this house, it is true we don’t seem to be moving on the same and the similar direction,” said Julius Wandera, an EAC Minister from Uganda.

The candidate who gets elected shall preside over the House and direct its activities over the next five years.

EALA is an organ of the East African Community established in 2001 with a mandate of legislation, representation and oversight.