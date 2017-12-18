EALA MPs to be sworn-in

The Members of Parliament of the East African Legislative Assembly are expected to take oath this week in Arusha, Tanzania.

This will be during the inauguration of the 4th Assembly of the regional economic bloc.

According to a press release seen by Eye Radio, “the election of the Speaker and members to the EALA Commission as well as the constitution of various Committees” will also be on the top agenda.

The 3rd Assembly wound up its tour of duty on 4th June and was expected to have commenced on 5th June.

However by then, only the Parliament of Uganda, the Parliament of Tanzania, the Parliament of Burundi and the Parliament of Rwanda had finalized the processes.

Last Thursday, Kenya elected its representatives to the regional assembly; four months after South Sudan revisited its members to East African Legislative Assembly.

“Meanwhile, preparations for the forthcoming sitting are at an advanced stage in Arusha with a number of Speakers from the Partner States’ Parliaments expected to grace the occasion,” the statement added.

All Members are expected to be sworn in by the Clerk before election of the Speaker.

The new EALA Speaker who takes over from Rt Hon Daniel F. Kidega is expected to guide the Assembly over the next five years taking it a notch higher in the integration dispensation.

EALA is an Organ of the East African Community established in 2001 with a mandate of legislation, representation and oversight. It is constituted of nine elected members from each of the Partner States.