EALA MPs elect speaker

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly have finally elected Rwanda’s Martin Ngoga as speaker of the regional assembly late on Tuesday.

He was elected by 36 members out of the 54 taking part in the exercise.

The race for the speakership was also contested by Leontine Nzeyimana of Burundi and Adam Kimbisa of Tanzania.

Leontine of Burundi garnered three votes and Adam of Tanzania got zero.

The newly elected speaker pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the assembly realizes its mandate.

“I can only assure you Hon Members that I will provide the leadership you deserve in order to perform our statutory functions with which we are tasked to take our integration process to another level”, Rt Hon Ngoga said.

“I will spare no efforts to provide the leadership you need to maintain high moral standing for us to confidently exercise oversight to other Institutions of the Community.”

The elections followed protracted debates that threatened to further postpone the business of the regional parliament.

Tanzania and Burundi boycotted the sitting after several member states expressed disapproval over their interests to contest the seat of speakership.

Eighteen members, nine from Tanzania and nine from Burundi including the former officials of the two countries walked out in protest.

According to regional bloc information office, the Clerk was compelled to briefly call off the sitting, but later resumed in the evening.

The opposition by some MPs was on the basis that electing a speaker from Tanzania or Burundi would amount to a conflict of interest.

The two countries already have members serving in the executive of the house.

The speaker-elect now has the duty to preside over the polarized House and direct its activities over the next five years.

Each member of the six partner states including Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan sent nine elected representatives to the Arusha-based assembly.