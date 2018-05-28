EACJ members sensitize S. Sudan judiciary

Members of the East African Court of Justice are in Juba to discuss the legal aspects of the process of integration into the regional bloc.

They are holding a three-day sensitization workshop that is being attended by judges, attorneys and lawyers.

“The path to a high level political, socio-economic, cultural and financial integration is sometimes fraud with uncertainties and is sometimes long and bumpy,” said Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, the president of the East Africa Court of Justice.

“Most of these challenges, you can all agree with me, are legal in nature.”

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Chan Reech commended the workshop to expose the South Sudanese judiciary to the EAC system:

“We had wanted to get exposed to the situation of the East Africa justice system…But due to the war that did not happened. I am happy that our brothers from the East African court have come forward with this.”

The East African Court of Justice, is one of the organs of the East African Community.

The Court’s major responsibility is to ensure the adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the EAC Treaty.

South Sudan joined the East African Community in 2016, becoming the 6th member.

It has also appointed members to the regional court of Justice.