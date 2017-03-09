EAC: what progress has Juba made to fast-track integration process?

Following successful negotiations and verification of South Sudan‘s level of conformity with the criteria for admission of foreign countries into the East African Community, it become the 6th member of the East African Community block in April 2016, after President Salva Kiir signed an ascension treaty in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The other members are Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Being admitted to the regional body means that South Sudan will enjoy all the economic benefits the bloc currently has, for instance, freer movement of labor and capital and, in principle, free trade.

Reaping these benefits will require that South Sudan undertakes a series of policy reforms that would be in the country’s interests.

So that means South Sudan is required to converge to regional standards, regulations and best practices.

This also implies that South Sudan now has a responsibility to live up to the commitments it made as it signed for membership of the EAC.

So what progress has been made to fast-track the integration process?

Well, Hon Aggrey Tisa Sabuni – the presidential Advisor on Economic affairs is – the principal person in matters to do with South Sudan’s membership to the East African Community.

He speaks with Rosemary….