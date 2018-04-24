EAC wants to participate in HLRF

The East African Community has applied to become part of the IGAD-led High Level Revitalization Forum.

The forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the 2015 Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first and second rounds of the talks were held in the Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in December and February.

The continuation of the second phase is expected to take place next month.

A committee on regional affairs and conflict resolution together with East African Legislative Assembly representatives from South Sudan are championing their involvement in the process, the Ugandan NTV reported.

This will allow EALA lawmakers get involved in the talks between the different factions in the South Sudan conflict.

George Stephen is a Ugandan government representative at the East African Legislative Assembly.

“At the moment, the East African Community has officially written to the IGAD secretariat to seek their clearance for members of this assembly to be part of the IGAD process, at least as observers so that we are able to track the process,” Stephen told the Ugandan NTV Monday.

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Chapter Chair at EALA, Thomas Dut, says IGAD has not done enough to bring peace in South Sudan.

He says the EAC needs to get involved to break the deadlock in the peace process.

“We are doubting the initiative being held by the IGAD,” Dut stated, “because if you could see the peace talks have taken years and the initiative itself is not bringing peace.”