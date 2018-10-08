EAC members intensify Ebola preparedness efforts

The East African Community Partner States have intensified efforts for preparedness and response following the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a 2-day joint technical meeting involving the EAC Partner States and the DRC held on 2nd and 3rd October 2018 in Entebbe, Uganda, all states reported a high alert position.

They discussed avenues for strengthening cross-border disease surveillance and emergency preparedness and response.

The DRC borders all EAC countries except Kenya.

In a statement by the regional bloc, the meeting noted that the current outbreak in the town of Beni in the DRC was closer to Uganda’s border and hence needs more efforts for active surveillance.

According to the delegation from DRC and the World Health Organization, the current outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces has been escalated by worsening insecurity, mistrust from affected communities, and extension into previously unaffected areas.

As of 2nd October 2018, a total of 161 cases had been reported, of which 129 were confirmed, and a case fatality rate of 57%.

In an effort to detect and quickly respond to an outbreak, the EAC Partner States have mapped areas, which have been categorized according to high, medium or low risk and response mechanisms have been put in place accordingly.

These include among others: airports, cross-border entry and exit points and high economic activity areas like markets.

Border entry screening at all major border points in all high-risk districts has been established.