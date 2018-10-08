EAC engineers demand inclusion on big donor projects

Engineers in the East African Community have appealed to the regional states to change the system used in awarding donor-funded projects and include local professionals.

The engineers in the region feel that they have been sidelined when it comes to employing professionals on most big projects and instead all contracts have been given to foreigners.

The call by the East African Community Engineers comes just a month after South Sudan accepted China’s offer to construct roads within the country in exchange for crude oil.

The agreement came about during a sideline meeting between President Salva Kiir and his counterpart Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Cooperation Conference held in Beijing.

President Kiir said the Chinese road constructors will come with their equipment, do their job and later paid in crude oil to avoid money from going into pockets of individuals.

A Ugandan Engineer, Michael Daka, said engineers in the region were at a disadvantage after most governments started negotiating with donors, who dictate who to do the designing, construction and supervision, always preferring to bring their own people.

“Most big projects funded by donors or implemented using loans have been awarded to foreign firms that employ their own workers, the local engineers are not anywhere on these big projects yet we need to gain skills and experiences,” he explained.

While speaking to the Ugandan New Vision, he cited several examples of projects funded by Chinese and Japanese governments throughout the region, including construction of rail lines, ports, hydro-power dams, road works, bridges and several others where local engineers have been left out.

Eng. Daka said although most local engineers lacked the capacity and financial muscle to undertake big contracts, the regional states should re-negotiate with donors to include them.

South Sudan officially joined the East African Community in 2016 making it the sixth member.

However, it is yet to acquire all the privileges enjoyed by all the member countries.

Meanwhile, Eng. Nicholas Musuni, the registrar of the Engineers’ Board of Kenya however appealed to Burundi and South Sudan to sign the Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRA) to reap from its benefits like other partner states.

The MRA is an agreement that enables professional engineers within the EAC to move freely across the common borders without any impediments.

For his part, the president and chairman of the governing council of the Institute, Eng. Papias Kazawadi, said that engineers should make it clear to their governments that they are not happy with all the big projects going to foreigners.

He said they too needed to be considered for work on big donor-funded projects to enable them gain skills.

He asked governments to state in the Memoranda they sign with the donors that in order to build capacity, local engineers must be included or sub contracted.