EABC to hold its 1st meeting in Juba

The East African Business Council is set to hold its first meeting in South Sudan this week.

The E.A.B.C is an umbrella organization of the private sector associations and corporates in East Africa.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the multi-stakeholder Dialogue Forum is meant to establish strong links and collaboration with the people of South Sudan.

The forum – which will commence on Thursday – is also aimed at enhancing collaboration with the private sector in South Sudan.

In attendance will be senior officials from the Ministry of Trade and EAC Affairs, Commerce, Investment and Industry, Agriculture, and Transport.