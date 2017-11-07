E. Lakes MP on medical parole describes prison experiences

One of the detained lawmakers in Eastern Lakes says he was tortured “seriously” by bodyguards of the state governor while in detention.

Hon. Ater Jeremiah was arrested alongside two other MPs 3 months ago.

The three state parliamentarians were arrested for allegedly violating rules and regulations of the state.

Hon. Jeremiah, who was last week released on medical grounds, says their arrests were “unlawful”.

“We’ve been tortured seriously; my nose and ears were all bleeding,” he told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

The two other MPs – Marial Amuom Malek, the Chairperson of the Specialized Committee for Information and Barnaba Madeu Angong, 60, are still behind bars.

“Barnaba, who is an old man of 60 years, was beaten terribly. This is the worse part when you are assaulted by small children – bodyguards of the governor,” he added.

The governor is yet to comment on the ‘serious’ torture allegations.

Last week, the council of states summoned Eastern Lakes governor over the matter.

Members of the council said the arrests were illegal because the MPs did not have immunity withdrawn and they were not presented warrant of arrest.

However, according to a report by the governor, the three MPs were found violating state rules and regulations including drinking alcohol during working hours.

Bor Wutchok said the MPs were also inciting violence against the state authority through social media, leading to the arrests.

However, the 2011 transitional constitution stipulates that no criminal proceedings or charges shall be initiated or undertaken against any legislator without permission from the speaker of parliament in the event of serious crime.