E. Lakes: At least four killed, 16 injured in sporadic clashes

At least four people have been reported killed and 16 others wounded in the sporadic fighting in parts of Eastern Lakes State.

Yesterday, the state Minister of Information, Abel Taban, said the clashes were reported in Yali, Pagarau, Rumbek Central and Machuor, among other areas.

He said those who fought are youth, but it also involved the SSPDF soldiers as they tried to intervene.

“What we have confirmed this side, four people are dead and about sixteen people injured.”

Mr Abel said the number of those killed may be more. “The data is still sketchy because the fighting itself was sporadic”

Mr Abel said there were tensions in the areas as some groups wanted to remobilize. However, he said the army has been deployed in the hotspots to create buffer zones.

Until now, the causes of the clashes remain unclear, but revenge killing and cattle theft have been common in the state.