Duony community resolves conflicts

Residents of Duony County, Western Lakes, have formed three separate committees to resolve inter-communal conflicts in the area, the commissioner has said.

Gop Acien says this development came after youth and community leaders held a meeting on how to end cattle raiding and revenge killing in the area.

Two of the committees will be sent to cattle camps, while the third committee, a neutral body, will compile their reports.

The fact finding committees, he told Eye Radio, will go mainly to the communities of Panawur and Panaguong that have had deadly clashes in recent years.

Mr Acien said the two sections need to reconcile and bring peace between them. He believes this the only way they can experience development and service delivery.