Duk victims to receive assistance

The government and the UN are set to conduct a quick emergency assessment on the situation of those affected by the attack in Duk in Jonglei State, according to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

On Tuesday, at least 40 people were reported dead after they were attacked in Panyang and Pajut areas.

According to Jonglei state officials, the attackers from a neighboring state also abducted some children, burnt down homes, and drove away several heads of cattle.

“We have agreed that quick emergency assessment will go to the area and the UN agencies are working on this plan starting from Monday,” Hussein Maar Nyuot said after a meeting between the UN and the government in the office of the 1st Vice President.

“They will avail their plans and in deed the government will also join them so that quickly food can be reached to the area, medicine and non-food items so that we assist the people who are actually in need now.”

Speaking at the same conference UNMISS head David Shearer said the top priority is to rescue the abducted women and children.

“The most important thing is to try and locate and bring back those people who were abducted particularly the children and the women. That is an absolute priority,” he said.

“Then we are looking to the government to launch an investigation into who carried out the attack, who were the ring leaders and the perpetrators so that we can bring those people to justice.”

“That way will try and stop the revenge cycle of killing and raiding that is happening in those areas.”

On Thursday, the Governor of Buma, Ismail Konyi, apologized to the people of Jonglei state for the attack allegedly carried by armed youth form his state.