Duk Fagaak health center, Jonglei state out of drugs

The commissioner of Duk Fagaak in Jonglei says the only primary health care in the area has run of drugs as cases of malaria and typhoid rise.

James Yien Jal says more than 100 patients visit the facility on daily basis. “They come normally in large numbers …there are no drugs as am taking to you now.”

Some of them According to him, are coming from the neighboring, Bieh and Fangak states. “The shortage of drugs is because the population is large and the donors don’t bring drugs in time,” Yiel said.

He appeals to the state government to intervene. “The community belongs to the government, we don’t need to talk about humanitarian support, and we request to the government to also support the humanitarian sector because they are doing their part.”