Drug and Food Control Authority bans bleaching creams

The Drug and Food Control Authority has banned all bleaching products.

These include bleaching or skin-lightening creams, especially those containing mercury and hydro-quinone.

All of these have been linked to cancer as well as kidney and liver damage.

“The East Africa community also urges South Sudanese to prevent the breaching because of a lot of problems with, it especially those containing those chemicals,” Dr. Peter Aguek, the director General for Inspection and Surveillance at the authority said.

Dr. Aguek went on to urge all the cosmetic dealers to register with the authority:

“We are going to go and make survey in the market to see the shops, and give them our letters to come to DFCA to follow up their registration.”

The Drug and Food Control Authority is mandated to regulate and register cosmetics in South Sudan for safety and efficiency.

Other African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda have banned import of bleaching products.