Drinking buddies open Jonglei orphanage centre

A group of drinking buddies in Juba have built an orphanage in Bor, Jonglei State.

The young men who said they spare a bottle of beer and water in order to help street children in Jonglei established their charity Solidarity Action Group this year.

With time, the youth who mainly come from Jonglei, managed to raise money to build the children center.

The center, which was opened earlier this week, is housing 25 orphans.

“We limit the age to fifteen years down. Right now they are about twenty five and they are being treated,” Deng Bol, the Executive Director of the Group said.

Mr. Bol added that the children are provided with basic necessities and they have been are enrolled in schools”

He said they have offered to do this because the state government is not helping the street kids due to the current situation.