DRC crackdown on ‘armed’ South Sudanese

The Congolese army is said to have stepped up arrests of South Sudanese refugees and tightened the border over the last few days.

According to the Ugandan Daily Monitor, the Congolese army said the move is in a bid to block rebels from seeking sanctuary in its country.

The Monitor reports that this is the first time the Congolese authorities have detained a significant number of South Sudanese and may signal a change in Kinshasa’s policy towards the violence in South Sudan.

It is not clear how many people have been detained.

But so far, fifteen people were released after being identified as refugees who had returned to South Sudan without authorization.

The Congolese Head of the National Commission for Refugees said three people who remained in custody are suspected of being opposition fighters.

He said hundreds fled into the Democratic Republic of Congo last week, after clashes were reported between the government and opposition forces in Lasu area of Yei River state.

Alexis Kabambi also said among those who attempted to enter Congo are eighteen armed opposition soldiers, who were arrested and disarmed.