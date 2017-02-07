DRC asks UN to relocate IO soldiers

The Democratic Republic of Congo has asked the UN to relocate opposition forces that crossed the border from South Sudan after the clashes in Juba in July.

At the time, the UN said it evacuated 750 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo on humanitarian reasons.

The UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Said Djinnit, now says combatants have been disarmed and are now in the custody of the peacekeeping operations there.

Mr Said told reporters on Monday that he met First Vice President Taban Deng Gai over the demands of the Congolese government.

“We want to have the views of the government of South Sudan, and we as UN stand ready to help address this issue,” he said, “but in a manner that can in anyway sustain and support stability and peace in this country and also strengthen relations between South Sudan and its neighboring.”

It’s unclear what response Mr Said received from the South Sudanese government about the demand for relocation of the opposition soldiers.

