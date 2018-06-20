Dr. Riek arrives in Ethiopia

Media reports suggest that opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar is now in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

However, it is not clear when exactly he arrived and when he left South Africa where he was under house arrest for nearly 2 years.

The former first vice President is expected to hold talks with President Salva Kiir there today.

The face-to-face meeting was recommended by the IGAD nearly 3 weeks ago.

The much-awaited meeting between the principals is part of talks to negotiate an end to the 5-year civil war.

“The meeting on South Sudan on Wednesday will be held under the auspices of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the aim of bridging gaps between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar,” partly reads a statement issued last evening by the Ethiopian foreign ministry.