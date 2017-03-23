Dr Mathok pardons his assaulters

The Diplomatic Police Unit in Juba has ordered the release of five officers accused of assaulting the current Minister of Electricity after the violence in July last year.

This comes after the minister, Dhieu Mathok, said he has forgiven them.

The Director of the unit, Colonel Mark Taban, announced the immediate release of the suspects this morning in response to the request of the minister.

The unnamed five men had been under detention since August last year.

The suspects were arrested for beating the minister in his hotel room in Juba, following the outbreak of fighting in July. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Minister of Electricity, who is a representative of the SPLM in Opposition in the transitional government, told reporters that he willingly decided to pardon the accused as the National Dialogue approaches.

“We cannot do two things that we reconcile and pardon ourselves then at the same time we take ourselves into the court,” Dr. Mathok said.

“The accused are free now; I’ve decided to release them. We want to open a new page. We are now heading to the National Dialogue.”

One of the accused said he appreciated the pardon.

“Thanks to the Minister for releasing us. We didn’t have any ill intention you or anybody; we are here for protection,” the unnamed officer told reporters.

The four others were not at the diplomatic police unit, but the director of the diplomatic police said they would be released.