Lectures to resume at Dr. Garang University

The Vice Chancellor of Dr. John Garang University, Dr. Julia Akher Duany, says academic activities, which were interrupted by a strike over tuition fee more than a week ago, will resume on Wednesday 12, April.

More than a week ago, students confiscated administration car keys and blocked the Vice Chancellor from using her office as they demand a reduction in tuition fees.

The students said the fee had been raise from 2,000 to 7,000 South Sudanese Pounds. The Vice Chancellor said the administration only increased the fees on other requirements. But the students insisted.

Dr. Akher said she was then forced to suspended lectures.

However, on Tuesday, she said that an understanding has been reached with the students to resume classes on Wednesday, this week.

“We have heard their complaints and the Ministry [of Higher Education] has heard their complaints. So we agreed with them [students] to go back to their classes,” said Akher.

A student representative, Ghor Mathaing, says most of the students were worried the suspension of lectures would take more than a month.

He said the move to reopen the school is good for students.