How Dr. Evan Atar journey begins

Dr. Evan Atar is a South Sudanese doctor who won UN award for treating Sudanese refugee in Maban hospital in Northern Upper Nile State.

The award honors unsung heroes, who have gone beyond the call of duty on behalf of refugees, internally displaced or stateless people. Established in 1954, the award is named after the intrepid Norwegian polar explorer, statesman and Nobel Peace Prize laureate – Fridtjof Nansen.

Dr. Evan Atar originally comes from Torit state, one of the 32 states in South Sudan, Dr. Atar completed his medical training in Egypt in 1997 and was employed there after completing his study. But after six months he received a call from late Dr. John Garang asking him to come home and treat the wounded.

Dr. Atar who never hesitated to accept the call immediately came to Kurmuk in Sudan’s Blue Nile region, and there his journey began. He started treating wounded SPLA soldiers during the struggle.

Speaking to Eye Radio on October 11, 2018, Dr. Atar said he volunteered to help those in desperate need of medical assistance. He said due to lack of medicines, he established his first bush-clinic with 1 bag of salt and some pieces of white clothes to treat the wounded soldiers.

Dr. Atar said he is often under direct aerial bombing. He believes that professionals shouldn’t commercialize the profession and prioritized the humanitarian aspect of being a doctor.