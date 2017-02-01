Dr Elia Lomoro speaks on national dialogue

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro, says the national dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir last year is not subject to review by individuals or organization.

This comes after the African Union, IGAD and UN called for inclusivity in the implement of the peace agreement and the national dialogue at the sidelines of the AU summit that ended yesterday in Addis Ababa.

The TROIKA and the European Union also issued statements backing the declaration by the international bodies.

50 non-governmental organizations across the continent have also petitioned the African Union to ensure that South Sudan takes genuine action in implementing the national dialogue.

Dr Elia speaks with Akile…