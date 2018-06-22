Dr. Abiye warns warring parties

The region has legal and moral obligations to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan if the leaders fail to strike a peace accord, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has said.

According to Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the conflict in the country has put vital national interests in the region at stake.

“We are ready to provide any support to the parties so that they fully implement the various peace agreements. However, if South Sudanese authorities and the different parties are unwilling and unable to end the suffering of their people, we need to put them on notice that we are ready to act we have the moral as well as legal responsibility to take action,” Dr. Abiye said.

Dr. Ahmed – who hosted the face to face meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riak Machar on Wednesday night, made these remarks at the IGAD heads of state summit in Addis Ababa yesterday.

Prime Minister Ahmed emphasized that the search for peace in South Sudan has been far too long with numerous missed opportunities to save thousands of lives.

He urged the participants to the revitalization forum to accept the bridging proposal, saying it offers solutions to many underlying issues challenging the peace and security of South Sudan.

“The crisis in South Sudan is not just another crisis in the neighboring country, it has grown to become a crisis in our respective countries in the region. Our vital national security interests are at stake, that’s why business, as usual, is over,” he added.

For his part, the chairperson of the African Union reiterated the Commission’s support for any action by the region in its efforts to restore peace, stability, and dignity of the South Sudanese.

“As previously acknowledged that it [AU] will consider all options at its disposal to deter further violence and restore peace, dignity, and security in South Sudan,” Faki said.

Musa Faki also stressed that the African Union Commission would not want the South Sudanese leaders to sign an agreement that would return the country to the conflict it experienced in 2016.

“All eyes or focus are on your will to make the dream of peace in South Sudan possible,” Faki stressed. “Violence is certainly not an option. South Sudanese have suffered way too much and for far too long.”

The IGAD Summit was expected to conclude with a communique on the fate of the peace process but the heads of state did not issue a statement last night.