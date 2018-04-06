‘Don’t come back from Ethiopia without peace’

South Sudanese leaders should not come back to Juba from Addis Ababa in the upcoming peace talks, until they reach a peace deal, says the UK permanent secretary of department for international development.

Mathew Rycroft, who is on a two-day visit to South Sudan, says the leaders should be more serious in the next round of the High-level Revitalization Forum expected to take place late this month.

“One, turn up, two, negotiate and three, stay there until you bring peace,” he said.

“You know if it takes months of negotiations, it will be worth it because this country has never really had peace and it needs it, it deserves it and the people should demand for it.”

Ambassador Rycroft said the country cannot afford any delays in the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement, adding that there must be a continuation in the cessation of hostilities.

He told Eye Radio that the parties can build trust only if they adhere to the agreement.

The High-level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first phase was held in December 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.

Throughout the second phase – held from the 5th to 16th of February, the Opposition and other stakeholders raised questions about the participation of Dr Riek Machar in the HLRF process, and also demanded for the release of all political detainees.

Last week the IGAD Council of Ministers announced that the continuation of the second round of the HLRF has been scheduled to take place on the 26th-30th of April.

However, the Minister of Information Michael Makuei, told Eye Radio that the period is not enough to negotiate all outstanding issues among parties.