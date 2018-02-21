Donors threaten to withhold funds for Uganda refugee operations

The United Nations refugee agency in Uganda said its donors may withhold funding for Ugandan operations until refugee numbers are verified, after accusations that officials inflated the figures to steal aid.

There are 1.4 million refugees in Uganda, including more than a million from South Sudan.

The UNHCR country spokeswoman, Duniya Aslam, said donors have raised questions about the number of the refugees.

“What the donors would like to know is assurances that whatever pledges or donation they make for the refugee programs should actually reach the real deserving people,” she said.

“In order to do that, they want assurances about the exact number of refugees and the exact type of assistance that is reaching them.”

UNHCR and the Ugandan government have reportedly embarked on verification of refugee numbers using the U.N. agency’s biometric system.

The refugee influx into Uganda has ballooned in recent years due to instability in the Great Lakes Region.

In June last year, a humanitarian summit in Uganda brought in over $350 million for the refugee crisis, said to be the second largest in the world.

Uganda has been accused of mismanaging the funds.

Last week, the Ugandan Parliament summoned the Prime Minister over the misappropriation claims.