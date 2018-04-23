Donors warned against engaging with unregistered media

The Media Authority has warned the public and donors not to engage with media houses, it says are unregistered and operating illegally.

On Friday, the media regulator publicized media houses and entities that are legally registered with the body across the country.

“The public and donors are hereby cautioned not to interact or engage with any media not recognized under the Media Laws of South Sudan,” partly read a public notice from the Media Authority.

According to the list obtained by Eye Radio, the recognized media houses and entities are 83 in number.

They are broadcasting Radios and TVs, printing companies, newspapers, media associations and film production, among others.

On the list, there are 37 radio stations with 26 of them being community owned – only six are commercials and two public stations based in Yambio and the capital, Juba.

Among those licensed are City FM, Classic FM, Eye Radio and those that are under the South Sudan Catholic Radio Network, and ones that are community owned in the states.

In regards to print, there are nine newspapers and magazines that are authorized by the body.

These include the English daily, Juba Monitor, the Dawn, Alwatan Arabic and English newspapers, among others.

The UN’s Radio Miraya and the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC have not been included in the list.

In March, the Media Authority ordered for the closure of Radio Miraya over what it calls “persistent non-compliance” and “refusal to be regulated” under the country’s media laws.

However, it continued broadcasting despite its transmission being interrupted in Juba.

Meanwhile, BBC relay stations – Arabic and English – in Juba and Wau have been off air for about three weeks now.

The state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation alleged that BBC had been using its facility for 3 years without paying, amounting to what it calls a breach of contract.

It confirmed that the relay stations will not go back on air until they have cleared their arrears.