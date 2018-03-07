US donates $184m to S. Sudan

The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has announced nearly 533 million dollars in humanitarian assistance for African countries facing life-threatening food insecurity and malnutrition.

From this donation, South Sudan has been allocated the highest amount of funds totaling to 184 million dollars for emergency food and nutrition assistance to help vulnerable populations.

Other countries include Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria, as well as countries in the Lake Chad region, as a result of ongoing conflict or prolonged drought.

The funding is also expected to “support safe drinking water programs, emergency healthcare and hygiene programs to treat and prevent the spread of disease, and reunification of families separated by conflict”.

A swift influx of U.S. assistance, along with that of other donors, is helping improve humanitarian conditions in all of these countries but ultimately it is up to the leaders in these countries, particularly in South Sudan, to stop the violence and put the welfare of their citizens at the forefront of their actions, the US State Department said in a statement

The United States reiterated calls to all parties to allow aid workers safe and unhindered access to help communities in need.

Last month, three UN aid agencies and the National Bureau of Statistics described the food situation as alarming with over 7 million people estimated to be food insecure.

In the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, 5.3 million people are classified under acute food insecurity category.

In this group, one million people are facing emergency acute food insecurity.

The report by the statistics bureau, WFP, FAO and UNICEF also indicates that the number of people facing severe food insecurity has increased by 40% compared to last year.