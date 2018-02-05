Doctor to pay 31 cows to deceased general’s family

A medical doctor who was on trial over the death of an SPLA soldier in Wau has been fined more than thirty heads of cattle to compensate the deceased family.

Dr Nixon Anthony was arrested after Col. Mathok Akec died while receiving treatment in Wau Hospital in August last year.

According to Dr Anthony, Col Mathok who was among 60 soldiers reportedly affected by a suspected food poisoning, died of an intestinal infection.

However, the court issued him a warrant of arrest for further investigation into the matter.

He was later released on bail as his case was taken to court.

On Friday, Eye Radio’s reporter who attended the court proceeding, said the court ruled that Dr Anthony give 31 cattle in compensation of the deceased.

A Kenyan national was also ordered to pay 31 heads of cattle for having prepared the contaminated food during a workshop.

The doctor’s defense, lawyer declined to speak to the media after the ruling.